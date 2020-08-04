2020 Teacher Appreciation: Mary Geraets

Mary has been teaching at the college level for three years and is joining us now to give us a little insight into why she stands out as a teacher in KELOLAND. We’d like to thank you, Mary, again for coming in, and also a big thank you to those teachers who aren’t on our show, but out in our community making a difference in the lives of our youth. We’d like to extend a small token of our appreciation by giving you this gift from one of our sponsors. They’ve included some school supplies and some treats just for you.

We’ll also be interviewing 3 other teachers this week with our grand prize winner appearing on Friday’s show.