2020 Teacher Appreciation: Laura Biagi

Teachers play such a significant role in our lives, that we are thankful for all that they do every day. Last month we asked you to nominate the teachers in your lives for some special recognition. We understand how important their job is in our students’ development and learning. So today, we are introducing you to the first of five teachers selected to be on our show this week. Laura Biagi is a 4th grade teacher at Chester Elementary, Home of the Flyers. She’s here to help us all learn a little about what makes KELOLAND teachers so special.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!