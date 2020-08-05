2020 Teacher Appreciation: Dan Reed

We parents tend to expect a lot of teachers in the classroom. When our child has special needs, we ask even more of special education teachers. As our next guest knows, special education teachers are not only asked to asess a students’ skills, but they also have to develop skill-appropriate teaching plans, organize and assign activities that are specific to each student’s abilities, as well as teach and mentor students as a class, in small groups and one-on one. Dan Reed knows all that because he is a special education teacher at Brandon Valley Middle School. Dan has been teaching for 8 years and is the third teacher in our week-long Teacher Appreciation Salute here on KELOLAND Living. He’s here to give is some insight into his role as a special education teacher and why he’s been nominated as a teacher who deserves some extra recognition for all he does.

We also want to say a big thank you to those teachers who aren’t on our show, but are out in our community making a difference in the lives of our kids.