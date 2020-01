There’s a good chance you spent time during the holidays playing board games with friends and family. If you’re looking for a new game to add into the mix, why not start with the 2019 game of the year? The Spiel des Jahres is an award for board and card games. The winner of last year’s award was “Just One” but you’ll need a few teammates to play. Game Chest owner Amanda Wermers teaches us how to play and we recruited KELOLAND Administrative Assistant Sheila Finch to join our team.