“13 Fanboy” playing at the State Theatre this weekend

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Halloween season, so it’s only natural that we spend some time talking about horror films. “13 Fanboy” is an upcoming American meta-slasher film that focuses on many of the actors who starred in the “Friday the 13th” films. In “13 Fanboy”, they’re being targeted by an obsessed fan who wants to recreate their death scenes.. only this time, for real. “13 Fanboy” has a KELOLAND connection. Our guest, Dominic Wieneke is from Sioux Falls. He’s an independent film maker and served as the assistant director for the film. He’s here to explain more about his role behind the scenes and tell us how we can see the movie at the State Theatre this weekend.

