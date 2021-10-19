“13 Fanboy” playing at the State Theatre this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Some will be ahead of schedule when it comes to getting their first measurable snow of the season.

The falling leaves in KELOLAND may get covered by white as light snow is expected not only in western South Dakota, but also in central and even parts of eastern KELOLAND. While western South Dakota has already seen their first measurable snow, we'll see if we get any accumulation elsewhere. If we do, it will be ahead of usual.