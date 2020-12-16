12 Days of Christmas Cookies with Eileen’s Colossal Cookies: Janelle’s Candy Cane Cookies

With over 100 interactive exhibits, the Kirby Science Discovery Center offers an incredible array of fun and educational activities! You'll find exhibits inside the Washington Pavilion at 301 S. Main Ave in downtown Sioux Falls. Exhibits are open 10:00- 5:00, Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12:00-5:00. You can make reservations online at washingtonpavilion.org/timedadmission. You can also call 605-367-6000 for more information.

And the Washington Pavilion has membership specials through the end of the month. New or renewing members will receive 20% off. That's just $4.79 per month! And current members can receive an unbelievable 50% off new Gift Museum Memberships through December 31st. What a great holiday gift idea for the entire family.