12 Days of Christmas Cookies with Eileen’s Colossal Cookies: Janelle’s Candy Cane Cookies

Eileen’s Colossal Cookies has 14 fabulous flavors of cookie dough that you can pick up in-store during regular business hours. You can choose from Chocolate Chip, M & M, Lemon, Snickerdoodle, Monster Oatmeal, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Scotchies, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip. You can also choose from Chocolate Chocolate Chip with Walnuts, Macadamia Nut with White Chocolate Chips Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and the seasonal, Molasses. You’ll find Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Sioux Falls at 2101 West 41st Street, just off 41st Street and Western Avenue. You can find their complete menu on their Facebook page: Eileen’s Colossal Cookies of Sioux Falls. Eileen’s is proud to sponsor KELOLAND Living’s 12 Days of Christmas, so be sure and tune in tomorrow when we’ll have another tasty treat to tempt your taste buds.

Candy Cane Cookie recipe: BAKE: 375 degrees         TIME: Approx 9 Minutes

1/2 C Butter (Soft)

1/2 C Shortening

1 C Powdered Sugar

1 Egg

1 ½ tsp. Almond Extract

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 ½ C Flour

1 tsp. Salt

Red Food Coloring

½ C Sugar

Step 1. Cream butter, shortening, powdered sugar, egg, and flavorings
Step 2. Blend in flour and salt
Step 3. Divide dough in half- blend ½ tsp. red food color in 1/2.
Step 4. Shape dough from each half into 4 inch ropes
Step 5. Place ropes side by side and press together lightly and twist
Step 6. Place on baking sheet & curve top down to form handle of cane
Step 7. Bake at 375 for approximately 9 minutes
Step 8. Immediately sprinkle cookies with sugar after removing from oven.

