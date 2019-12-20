12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Healthy Cowboy Cookies

South Dakota State Dietetic Intern, Mariah Reil, shares a healthier spin on cowboy cookies.
Healthy Cowboy Cookies
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups old fashioned oats
2 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp salt
1 large ripe banana, mashed
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
1 tsp vanilla
1/3 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup unsweetened, shredded coconut
1/3 cup dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips
melted chocolate chips for drizzle, optional
Directions:
-preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with cooking oil.
-in a large bowl, combine oats, cinnamon, and salt. Add banana, applesauce, and vanilla. Stir until combined.
-using a spoon or a cookie scoop, drop spoonfuls of dough onto prepared baking sheet. Gently press down on each drop.
-bake for 12-14 minutes, or until slightly golden brown.
-remove from oven and transfer to drying rack. Drizzle with melted chocolate if desired. Enjoy!