12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Healthy Cowboy Cookies

South Dakota State Dietetic Intern, Mariah Reil, shares a healthier spin on cowboy cookies.

Healthy Cowboy Cookies

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups old fashioned oats

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

1 large ripe banana, mashed

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 tsp vanilla

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1/3 cup unsweetened, shredded coconut

1/3 cup dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips

melted chocolate chips for drizzle, optional

Directions:

-preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with cooking oil.

-in a large bowl, combine oats, cinnamon, and salt. Add banana, applesauce, and vanilla. Stir until combined.

-using a spoon or a cookie scoop, drop spoonfuls of dough onto prepared baking sheet. Gently press down on each drop.

-bake for 12-14 minutes, or until slightly golden brown.

-remove from oven and transfer to drying rack. Drizzle with melted chocolate if desired. Enjoy!

