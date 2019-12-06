12 days of Christmas cookies: Gluten Free White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Oatmeal Cookie

It's no secret that music has the power to make a big impact. Jeff Barnett and Seth Barnett Pierce are members of the Barnett Family and Friends, a musical group made up of seven family members, and that's exactly what they are hoping to do with their upcoming "Angels Among Us" music CD and concert. They share more about their passion behind this family project and how you can support their efforts to help the children of Children's Home Society.

The CD is available for a free will donation at the concert or at Josephine's in downtown Sioux Falls. Concert admission is also based on a free will donation. 100% of donations will benefit the Children's Home Society.