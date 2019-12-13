12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Almond Joy Cookies

Almond Joy Cookies:
- 1 14 oz bag sweetened coconut flakes
- 2 cups dark chocolate chips
- ⅔ cups sliced almonds
- 1 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk (regular or fat-free works)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325F.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. (or use muffin tin & spray)
In a large bowl combine coconut, chocolate chips, almonds, and sweetened condensed milk.
Spoon dough onto prepared baking sheet. Shape into round mounds (or use muffin tin).
Bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes or until tips of coconut are just starting to turn golden brown.
Cool completely on baking sheet.
Store cookies in an airtight container.