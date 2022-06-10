An often-quoted statistic shows that every death by suicide affects at least six people. Only new research shows that the number is actually much higher–more like 135 people– whose lives are forever changed by someone else’s decision to end their own life. This new number emphasizes just how important suicide prevention efforts are. And while this new number may shock you, it’s no surprise to the people working to prevent suicide every day.



Janet Kittams is the CEO of the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls and Meagan Zerr, is a suicide attempt survivor. As someone with “lived experience”, she is sharing her story of hope that a person truly can create their own destiny.



They joined us to tell us more about the 11th Annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide and how you can show your support for all those people who are much more than a number.