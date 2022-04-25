Oftentimes when giving back to your community, you may not know how, or where, to get started. Maybe your schedule doesn’t fit with volunteer boards? Or it feels to costly to give back?



Kira Kimball & Cecily Tucker serve as a Board member and volunteer with 100 plus Women Who Care Sioux Falls.



It’s an organization designed to empower women with an easy way to get engaged in community needs. The organization gives you the ability to help give back for less time and money than you might think.

Kira Kimball & Cecily Tucker sit down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set