Attention all area golfers!
We are very excited to be offering you an amazing opportunity to enjoy playing beautiful golf courses throughout the state at an incredible discount. The 2019 KELOLAND Living Golf Tour features 19 select golf courses throughout the state. As an owner of this exclusive card, you will enjoy two 18 hole rounds (36 in total!) at EVERY participating golf course for only $150. (Over $1,000 value). Purchase your Golf Tour Card from KELOLAND Spotlight!
Alcester Golf Club
701 SD-11
Alcester, SD 57001
(605) 934-1839
Bon Homme Golf Course
41373 SD-50
Tyndall, SD 57066
(605) 589-3186
Bridges at Beresford Golf Course 601 South 7th Street
Beresford SD 57004
(605) 763-2202
Broadland Creek Golf Course
118 22nd Street NW
Huron, SD 57350
(605) 353-8525
Brookings Country Club
2180 Clubhouse Dr.
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 693-4316
Clear Lake Golf Course
603 SD-22,
Clear Lake, SD 57226
(605) 874-2641
Edgebrook Golf Course
415 22nd Avenue S
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 697-8345
Grand Falls Casino & Golf
1415 Grand Falls Blvd.
Larchwood, IA, 51241
(712) 777-7777
Hiawatha Golf Course
2400 E. 5th St.
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-2474
Lenkota Country Club
27853 SD Highway 44
Lennox, South Dakota
(605) 647-5335
Madison Golf & Country Club
45152 233rd St.
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-3991
Meadow Creek Golf Course
825 E. 6th Street
Volga, SD 57071
(605) 627-5444
Northern Links Golf Course
7701 N Cliff Ave
Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
(605) 334-6679
Par Mar Country Club
45112 SD HWY 44
Parker, SD, 57053
(605) 297-4819
Prairie Winds Golf Club
555 S Lake Dr,
Watertown, SD 57201
(605) 886-3554
Spearfish Canyon Country Club
120 Spearfish Canyon Road
Spearfish, SD 57783
(605) 717-4653
Sunrise Ridge Golf Course
305 S Allen Dr.
Colman, SD 57017
(605) 534-3121
The Bluffs Golf Course
2021 East Main Street
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 677-7058
The Pointe Golf Course
100 Truman Lane
Elk Point, SD 57025
(605) 356-2874
Please read guidelines before purchasing.
- Valid for green fees only (does not include range fees or cart)
- Card is valid anytime except: Before 12:30pm on Friday-Sunday and Holidays. Also not valid during tournaments and league play
- Golfer must call in advance to schedule a tee time and make sure to let the course know you are a part of the KELOLAND GOLF TOUR.
- Limited to two punches per course. One punch per course per day.
- The KELOLAND Living Golf Tour card will be sold through the KELOLAND Spotlight website
- Card expires 12/31/19