SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Despite the forecasted snow this weekend, there are still plenty of Halloween activities to get the family in the spooky spirit.

The annual Great Plains ZooBoo goes from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29. The Zoo is open Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and 10-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $14 for children.

Denise DePaolo, marketing director for the zoo, said staff has been working for over a month to get the grounds ready for trick or treaters. The event will take place this weekend regardless of weather.

“We’ve ZooBoo’d in the snow before, we’ve ZooBoo’d in the rain, we’ve ZooBoo’d in the sunshine and this weekend, who knows, maybe we’ll get any or all of them,” DePaolo said.

To help with the colder weather, space heaters have been put up around the zoo to keep everyone warm. The lobby, animal exhibits and café will also be open to the public to escape the cold.

This year, there will be 17 business vendors passing out candy and competing in decorating contests. There are categories for People’s Choice, Zookeeper’s Choice, Creepy Creativity and Spooky Sustainability.

Due to the late hours on Friday, most of the animals will be unavailable and in their cages, but they will be out for viewing Saturday and Sunday if weather permits.

For the second year in a row, Sunday morning from 9-10 a.m. will be a sensory-friendly hour. The crowds will be smaller, there will be less noises and potential for overstimulation.

“We had one mother who told me that without having that time, there’s no way she would have been able to bring her son out to the zoo. TIt was really important to them,” DePaolo said. “When we hear feedback like that, it makes us know that that’s the kind of thing we want to continue.”

Everyone is encouraged to dress up, but there are some restrictions on costumes. Costumes must be family-friendly with no offensive or violent language, no sharp objects that could hurt other guests and not inflatable.

Halloween events this weekend

Spooky Space

October 27-31

The Washington Pavilion Planetarium is hosting a night sky tour this year for Halloween. Guests will learn about the “monsters” of space like black holes, zombie stars and nebulae. They will also get to discover the astronomical significance to Halloween. Tickets are $5 for the public and $4 for members. Event times include 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls Zombie Walk

October 28

The Sioux Falls Zombie Walk will begin at Remedy Brewing Company at 4 p.m. A makeup station will be at the brewery from 12-4 p.m. to transform people into zombies with white-out make up and blood splatters for $5. The parade will travel down 8th Street then north on Phillips Ave. before it ends on E. 6th St. People who want to walk in the parade must pay the $5 entry fee and wear a button during the walk. No real weapons, drones or shooting of Nerf or plastic bullets is allowed.

Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat

October 29

From 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Downtown Sioux Falls will be hosting trick or treaters. There are over 30 businesses involved including Philips Avenue Diner, Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cattitude Cafe and Papa Woody’s. For a full list of participating businesses, visit the Downtown Sioux Falls website.

Yankton’s Harvest Halloween

October 28

Yankton’s Harvest Halloween has activities like a petting zoo, trick or treating, haybale maze, food trucks and an eating contest. The event is from 10-3 p.m. along Walnut Street and in the Meridian District.

Old Courthouse Museum Halloween Party

October 31

On Halloween night, check out the Old Courthouse Museum for their Halloween Party from 3:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt, kid’s crafts and of course, trick or treating. The event is free admission.