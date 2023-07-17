SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of young volunteers has made the Missouri River more accessible in Chamberlain.

Teen Eric Reuer likes the water and boating with his family. Reuer is in a wheelchair and his sister had to help him in and out of the family’s boat. About 18 months ago, an idea from his friend turned into a broader idea to help others get better access to the river.

A boat assistance ramp was installed at the marina at American Creek in Chamberlain earlier this month.

“I’m excited. This will help get others on the river,” Reuer said.

Reuer was a member of the CMS Explorers which is a club for middle school boys when his friend and fellow club member Chance Blum suggested the club do projects and raise money for Reuer’s new wheelchair. The club does projects each year to help others and raise money for projects. Reuer and his family suggested the broader idea of a ramp to help improve access to the river for all.

“The kids got on board and were really interested in it,” Explorers advisor Doug Knust said.

Knust said the project was a big one and took money and time to achieve.

“All the fundraising was done during their (Blum and Reuter’s) eighth-grade year,” Knust said. The two teens will be sophomores in high school this fall. “It was almost 18 months. It takes a little while,” he said.

Blum and Reuer said they had to be patient with the project because the city, the state Game Fish and Parks and other entities were involved with the plan.

The club raised about $5,000 toward the ramp. “The community responded, like they always do,” Knust said.

About 20 club members did volunteer work to raise money for the project, Blum said.

“It’s nice how people helped…,” Reuer said.

“This is a huge thing for Chamberlain,” Mayor Monte Claussen said. “I have a friend in wheelchair who struggles to get in a boat. That (equipment) will be so handy.”

The boat assistance ramp is in the marina, not in the water. A person in a wheelchair or mobility issues uses the ramp incline to reach the mesh unloading and loading sling.

Eric Reuer in the boat assistance ramp. Photo courtesy of Amy Blum

The boat assistance ramp. Photo courtesy of the Lake Francis Case Development Corporation

The boat assistance ramp. Photo courtesy of the Lake Francis Case Development Corporation

Chance Blum and Eric Reuer. Photo courtesy of Amy Blum

Reuer said a trailered boat pulls up to the ramp. The person is placed in the sling which swings toward the boat. The sling is cranked to lower the person into the boat.

The same ramp and sling are used to remove the person from the boat.

Knust, Claussen, Blum and Reuer said the ramp and device could be the only one in the state.

“People are excited to go down and go on the river,” Blum said of the response in the community.

The Chamberlain area is a popular fishing and recreation spot in South Dakota. Claussen said the new equipment will likely draw more visitors to the area.

“I think it will bring more visitors to the area,” Blum said.

Both Blum and Reuer said they’ve been able to check out the new ramp recently.

Blum is reminded of “The hard work and all the time spent working on it….” It makes him appreciate the project and community support.

Reuer said he’s reminded of how many people will be able to use it and get on the water.

The boys were in the Explorers Club when the project started. They are now active in the local FFA club. Blum’s mom Amy said the teens have been talking about other projects that could involve the FFA.