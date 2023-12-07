HIGHMORE, S.D. (KELO) – A youth group in Highmore is spreading the love this holiday season by making and distributing 67 gallons of laundry detergent to the local food pantry.

“It was a lot of fun knowing it was going to a good cause and helping others,” 8th grader Emma Ferens said. “It was nice to know that you’re in a position to help others.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Seventh and eighth graders from the Our Savior Lutheran Church community youth program got together on Wednesday night to make the soap for the Hyde County Food Pantry.

“We know that laundry detergent is one of the most expensive essentials that low-income families have to purchase and they cannot use food stamps to buy so it has a high impact on their budget,” said Our Savior Reverend Shari Schwedhelm.

Middle schoolers with Our Savior Lutheran Church youth group made 67 gallons of laundry detergent for the food pantry. Photo by Shari Schwedhelm

Mary Alger works at the food pantry, which serves 35-45 families a month. Alger said everyone always wants detergent and it’s one of the first things to go when they open.

“This kind of product people can’t buy with their EBT card so a lot of times it’s something people struggle to afford,” Alger said. “This helps our budget and with groceries and everything being more expensive, it’s very appreciated.”

Along with the 67 gallons of soap, Our Savior included the recipe for the detergent so families could remake it at home. The ingredients for the recipe cost $14 and it makes about 13 gallons of detergent. The average price for a single gallon of store-bought detergent is between $13 and $19.

Schwedhelm said she was introduced to the laundry detergent project during her internship seven years ago at a church in Iowa. She’s taken the project to all of her congregations since and this is the first time the Highmore church got to participate.

Schwedhelm said all the students were excited to help and this gave them an easy way to give back to the community.

“Oftentimes, especially teenagers don’t feel like they can make a difference in the lives of families in need,” Schwedhelm said. “They felt like this was something they could do and make a real difference.”

That’s how 7th-grader Tenley McDonnell felt about making the detergent for the food pantry.

“It makes you feel a lot better that you can help people that don’t have it as good as you do,” she said. “It was a lot of fun working with all the other kids and giving to people who need it.”

This was the first community service project the Our Savior youth group was involved in as the church just started their youth program in September. Middle schoolers from the community– whether they attend Our Savior, another church or none, meet at Our Savior on the first and third Wednesdays of the month for fellowship and now, serving the community as well.

Homemade Liquid Laundry Detergent Recipe:

You Will Need:

1/2 Cup Washing Soda

1/2 Cup Borax

4 Tablespoons Dawn Dish Soap

1 Gallon of Water

Sturdy Gallon Size Container

Fill your gallon-size container about 1/4 full with very hot water. Add the washing soda and the borax. Gently shake and swirl the contents around to help dissolve the washing soda and the borax. (You may want to put the top back on your container for this step).

Next you will add the remainder of the water. It can just be cold or room-temperature water from the tap. Leave room (just about an inch from the top) to add soap.

Finally, add the 4 tablespoons of Dawn Dish Soap. Swirl it around to help mix it in.

Add a little more water to fill the jug. If you add the rest of the water slowly, the mixture will not bubble up as much. However, it will still bubble a little bit, and that’s okay. Add enough water until you have a gallon, and let any excess bubbles overflow.

Swoosh away the bubbles, put the top back on your container, and if you want, you can tip it and swirl it a little more for some additional mixing. Use about 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup per load. It will be a thin liquid, but it does the job.