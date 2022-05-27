SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer begins, many people in Sioux Falls are looking to get out and enjoy the warm weather. One way to do that is Happy Hours.

Tommy Jack’s is just one of several businesses that offers happy hour from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday. We spoke with two patrons enjoying the patio on this sunny Friday afternoon.

“Our plan is to enjoy happy hour,” Katlyn Conover said.

Conover said that she enjoys happy hour at Shenanigans on the west side of town where she lives. For her, it’s not just about the drink deals.

“I just love a good patio,” Conover said. “It’s patio season, we have three months of sunshine let’s utilize them.”

For her friend, Brittany Bender, the 18th Amendment is her favorite happy hour spot in Sioux Falls, rain or shine.

“Cheap drinks, cheap good food, patios for sure,” Bender said.

NORTH

Crooked Pint Ale House

Blue Rock Bar & Grill

EAST

The Attic East Bar & Grill

The Barrel House

Overtime Sports Grill

CENTRAL/DOWNTOWN

18th Amendment

Blarney Stone

Falls Landing

Lucky’s

MacKenzie River

Ode to Food and Drink

PAve

TapHouse 41

Tommy Jack’s

SOUTH

22TEN

kRav’N

McNally’s Irish Pub

Roundhouse Brew Pub

Tinner’s

Urban Chislic

WEST

Granite City

The Sandbar & Grill

Sickies

Thirsty Duck

ROAM

Shenanigans

The Lie’brary

Do you have a favorite happy hour in Sioux Falls that you don’t see on this list? Email jjackson@keloland.com to have it added.