SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer begins, many people in Sioux Falls are looking to get out and enjoy the warm weather. One way to do that is Happy Hours.
Tommy Jack’s is just one of several businesses that offers happy hour from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday. We spoke with two patrons enjoying the patio on this sunny Friday afternoon.
“Our plan is to enjoy happy hour,” Katlyn Conover said.
Conover said that she enjoys happy hour at Shenanigans on the west side of town where she lives. For her, it’s not just about the drink deals.
“I just love a good patio,” Conover said. “It’s patio season, we have three months of sunshine let’s utilize them.”
For her friend, Brittany Bender, the 18th Amendment is her favorite happy hour spot in Sioux Falls, rain or shine.
“Cheap drinks, cheap good food, patios for sure,” Bender said.
NORTH
- Crooked Pint Ale House
- Blue Rock Bar & Grill
EAST
- The Attic East Bar & Grill
- The Barrel House
- Overtime Sports Grill
CENTRAL/DOWNTOWN
- 18th Amendment
- Blarney Stone
- Falls Landing
- Lucky’s
- MacKenzie River
- Ode to Food and Drink
- PAve
- TapHouse 41
- Tommy Jack’s
SOUTH
- 22TEN
- kRav’N
- McNally’s Irish Pub
- Roundhouse Brew Pub
- Tinner’s
- Urban Chislic
WEST
- Granite City
- The Sandbar & Grill
- Sickies
- Thirsty Duck
- ROAM
- Shenanigans
- The Lie’brary
Do you have a favorite happy hour in Sioux Falls that you don’t see on this list? Email jjackson@keloland.com to have it added.