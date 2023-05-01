SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a long, brutal winter the warming temperatures in the forecast are a welcome sign that spring, and soon summer, are just around the corner.

That warmer weather translates to increased business for Carpenter Bar in downtown Sioux Falls as they set out their patio furniture for the summer.

“It does double our capacity, so, usually doubles our revenue generally,” managing partner Brian White said Monday. “I think it just adds to the appeal of the business a little bit when you can sit outside and breathe fresh air and enjoy yourself in the sun while having a drink.”

Sioux Falls has a plethora of patios for the warmer months of the year, mostly concentrated in the downtown area. That includes Highball, which shares an owner with Carpenter.

“I think downtown, in general in the summertime, it’s a good place where people can not necessarily have to commit to one stop for the night you know,” White continued. “I like to see people down moving around downtown and, you know us having three bars, whenever somebody asks where to go next I’ll say, ‘The Treasury and after Treasury, I’ll say Highball and it kind of just adds to the appeal of downtown when people can wander about and check out a bunch of different spots.”

The last few weekends haven’t been ideal for patio sitting, but White hopes a favorable forecast will bring people out to enjoy outdoor dining spaces, whether at Carpenter or elsewhere.

“Certainly a great investment and Carpenter Bar is a pretty small space so it is nice that we can double the occupancy with the patio open and that also applies at Highball,” White said.

Downtown

Agua Fresh

Bin 201

Blarney Stone Pub

Bread & Circus

The Breaks

Carpenter Bar

Chef Lance’s

CH Patisserie

Club David

Crawford’s

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

DaDa Gastropub

Falls Landing Restaurant

Fernson Downtown

The Hello Hi

Highball

Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Cafe

Lucky’s

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Mama’s Ladas

M.B. Haskett

Minervas

Monk’s Ale House

Ode to Food and Drinks

Parker’s Bistro

Papa Woody’s

Parlour Ice Cream

PAve

R Wine Bar & Kitchen

Swamp Daddy’s

Tommy Jack’s Pub

Wileys

Central

All Day Cafe

Backyard BBQ

BB’s Pub N Grill

B&G Milkyway at 12th & Kiwanis Ave.

Crisp & Green

Granite City Food & Bakery

JL Beers

ROAM Kitchen + Bar

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

The 18th Amendment

Vinyl Taco

North

Blue Rock Bar & Grill

Crooked Pint Ale House

Northstar Grill & Pub

South

Boozy Bakery at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

B&G Milkyway at 69th & Louise

Daily Clean Food and Drink

kRav’N

Let it Fly

Look’s Marketplace

McNally’s Irish Pub

Roundhouse Brew Pub

Tavern 180

Tinner’s | Public House

22TEN Kitchen Cocktails

East

The Attic East Bar & Grill

The Barrel House

B&G Milkyway: Harmodon Park & Sycamore Avenue locations

Cherry Creek Grill

Overtime Sports Grill

West

B&G Milkyway on 41st Street

The Lie’brary

The Sandbar & Grill

Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill

Thirsty Duck

Did we miss a spot? Email jjackson@keloland.com to add a bar or restaurant to this list.