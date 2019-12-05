Young Titans look to reload following state championship season

TEA, S.D. (KELO)- The Tea Area Titans defeated Sioux Falls Christian 68-57 last season, to claim their second state championship in the past three years. However, the Titans lost their head coach and nine seniors after the championship season.

“There are a lot of challenges. We lost nine seniors and a talented group, one of the better groups the state has ever seen. With me coming in, a new coach and a new style of play, there is going to be a learning curve. There’s a lot of new things that we are putting in and fortunately for myself and the players, we have our assistant coaches back and they’ve been a big help,” Drew Weber said.

Tea Area has hired Drew Weber as their new head coach. Weber will take over for Chris Fechner who helped the Titans reach four state title games in the past seven seasons.

“I think he has done a great job of bringing something new to the program, kind of communicating with us and asking us what we do like or don’t like. He has really good communication and he’s a players coach,” Max Peterson said.

This year’s Tea Area team will lack game experience as the Titans graduated most of their playing time, however the team still expects to play a lot of kids.

“We have a lot of depth. They’re young and a little inexperienced, but right now we have ten or eleven guys that I think we could count on if this was the first game of the year and hopefully we can build on that depth a little stronger throughout, for freshman through seniors,” Weber said.

“I think we have a lot of young talent and a lot of people, that people don’t know about, that were on our JV team and they are kind of overshadowed by the talent that we had obviously the two division one players and a lot of players going to play college. So I think we have a lot of hidden talent that people don’t know about,” Peterson said.

The Titans have had a lot of success in the past few seasons and this year’s team would love to continue that tradition.

“We’ve had a lot of success, this group has, in the JV, but there’s a big difference in playing that 6:30 game and that 8:15 game such as the speed of the game and things like that. So early in the season, we’re just going to have to get used to the pace that we want to play and just the expectations that come with playing those big games on those big nights,” Weber said.

The Titans will open the season with a trip to Dakota Valley on Friday, December 13. Tip-off is set for 8:00.