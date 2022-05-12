SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly after a strong storm passed through central Sioux Falls, neighbors in the McKennan Park area were in awe of the damage.

Big trees, decades old, could be found toppled from the wind of the storm. Susan Omanson lives in the historic neighborhood and said a tree she knows is more than 50 years old fell down.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Omanson said. “Trees down all over.”

Inside McKennan Park, destruction from the wind could be found throughout the park with light poles, garbage cans and trees toppled. Fences around the tennis courts suffered damage on the northern end.



Trees down by McKennan Park. Eric Mayer KELOLAND News.

McKennan Park by Eric Mayer

Picture from Sarah Jennings

Tennis court damage at McKennan Park.

Many trees were down and blocking roads in the streets around McKennan Park.

“We saw the wind come and all of sudden it was like a cloud of dirt,” Omanson said. “It was a straight wind. Not whirly wind, straight wind.”

Omanson said the McKennan Park area used to be full of towering trees but the Emerald Ash Borer infestation has removed many and now the storm damage.

“You can’t replace them,” Omanson said about the old trees.