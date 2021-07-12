Yankees select Rapid City native Cooper Bowman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City native and current Louisville baseball player, Cooper Bowman, was drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Bowman was selected with the 122nd pick of the draft, which is 49 picks higher than he was projected in MLB.com’s Top 250 Prospects list.

Bowman now has the tough decision between playing another year at Louisville or beginning his professional career. His approximate pick value according to MLB.com is $469,000.

KELOLAND’s Sean Bower talked to Bowman on Wednesday, July 7, ahead of the MLB Draft.

“My whole family is Yankee fans and so I’ve always been a big (Derek) Jeter fan,” Bowman said. “I’m not necessarily like a diehard, but I just enjoy kind of watching them here and there, except for Jeter, I’m a diehard Jeter fan.”