SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Xcel Energy customers in South Dakota have received a refund as part of the latest billing cycle.

According to Xcel Energy, the average customer in South Dakota will have received a $90 refund from the energy company’s new 5.85% rate increase that started July 1. The 5% rate increase was down from a 17.9% rate increase that South Dakota customers started paying in January 2023.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission voted 3-0 to accept the rate increase settlement and customer refund with Xcel Energy in June. State law gives the PUC regulatory authority over the six investor-owned utility companies in South Dakota – Black Hills Energy, MidAmerican Energy Co., Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., NorthWestern Energy, Otter Tail Power Co. and Xcel Energy.

According to a July 24 letter sent to the SD PUC, Xcel Energy said the implementation of the interim rate refund started on July 18 and all credits were posted to customer accounts by July 19.

“The credit process went smoothly and in accordance with the refund plan filed with the Commission on May 24, 2023 as part of the Settlement Stipulation,” Lisa Peterson, Xcel Energy’s director of regulatory pricing and analysis, wrote.

South Dakota Xcel Energy customers will find a message from Xcel Energy on their monthly billing statement. Xcel Energy also said its credit card vendor increased processing fees from $1.50 to $1.80 per transaction.

Each customer will be different depending on electricity usage, but the refund includes money spent by Xcel Energy customers on the interim rate increase from January 2023 through June 2023 plus interest.

You can find a breakdown of the interim refund in the document below. Xcel Energy reduced the refund amount by $36,000 for the Infrastructure Rider revenue requirements and included proceeds of $235,000 from the Inver Hills asset sale.

“Refunds for existing customers will be in the form of a bill credit posted to the customer’s account,” Xcel Energy’s interim refund plan says. “A bill message will be developed to briefly describe the refund credit. Customers due a refund who are no longer Xcel Energy customers will receive a check if the refund amount is $3.00 or more.”

Xcel Energy said the reason for the rate increase is to maintain safe and reliable service. In a public meeting held in Sioux Falls in November 2022, Xcel Energy pointed out the changing landscape in generating electric energy.

In 2005, Xcel Energy was receiving 51% of its energy from burning coal, 28% from nuclear, 13% from other renewable energy, 5% from natural gas and 3% from wind energy. By 2021, Xcel Energy gets only 18% from coal. Nuclear is at 27%, while wind energy increased to 23%, natural gas increased to 22%, solar energy is at 4% and other renewables are at 6%.

Xcel Energy has plans to close all its coal-burning plants in the Upper Midwest by 2030 by looking to become carbon-free.

You can find more information about Xcel Energy’s rate schedules on its website and selecting South Dakota in the location box. You can also call Xcel Energy at 800-895-4999.