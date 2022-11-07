One of the artifacts being returned to the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Photo courtesy: Oglala Sioux Tribe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than a century a Massachusetts museum has been the home of sacred artifacts belonging to the Sioux people. Now, those artifacts are on their way back home to South Dakota.

A delegation from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe traveled to collect the items from a Barre, Massachusetts, museum.

“These objects came mainly from the massacre of Wounded Knee. And sounds like it was collected by some of the Calvary and then some of the contractors that were hired to bury the victims,” Oglala Sioux Tribe 5th Member Justin Pourier said.

Pourier was a part of the delegation to return the items to the Oceti Sakowin land. Pourier said that once the items return to South Dakota, they will be stored at the Oglala Lakota College as they work with descendants of Wounded Knee to decide what happens next.

“It’s really exciting. And, you know, I hope that leads to also leads to more… closure because it happened so long ago,” Pourier said. “But because of that massacre, it seems like our people have carried all this trauma, this generational trauma and intergenerational trauma that we’re hoping the energy of this brings some type of healing to the families.”

While the artifacts are now in transit to South Dakota, Pourier is on his way to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he will be retrieving even more Lakota artifacts and remains.

In 2014, the FBI retrieved 7,000 items from Indiana resident Don Miller who had looted cultural and spiritual artifacts from the Indigenous people of America as well as South America, Asia, the Caribbean, and Papa New Guinea. Since then, the FBI has been working to identify the owners of the artifacts that included human remains and other objects from Lakota Sioux tribes.

“This will be our second trip down there,” Pourier said.

Pourier said that the artifacts being taken outside of South Dakota not only strips the objects of their cultural meaning but takes them away from their families and tribes.

In recent years there’s been a movement to reclaim artifacts and the human remains of Native Americans from boarding schools across the country. Over the summer, the remains of Native Americans, as well as artifacts, were discovered in at the University of North Dakota, according to the Associated Press.

Last summer, the remains of nine children who died at the Carlisle Boarding School were returned to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a ceremony was held in their honor.

“They’re making themselves be discovered, I guess,” Pourier said. “Like, you know, how they found that up in North Dakota, where they just happen to be looking in the basement for some other items and they stumbled upon all of that. The Carlisle situation, the boarding school… it’s almost like there’s this movement from the other side that they want to be taken care of in a better way, I guess.”

Pourier said it could be difficult for non-Natives to understand why the separation of remains and cultural artifacts is so important to the tribes.

“It’s religious and as our way of life that we’re in, we’re in such connection with our relatives that have passed on,” Pourier said.

With the return of the artifacts from Indiana and Massachusetts, Pourier said that not only will they have to connect with the descendants, but also connect with elders and spiritual leaders to determine what to do with the items that have not been properly handled for several decades.

Pourier said that the hope is to hold a ceremony on December 29, the anniversary of Wounded Knee, with the returned artifacts.