SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Where does your income fit in the affordable housing discussion?

That depends. The federal guideline from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) uses the standard of spending no more than 30% of your income on rent or house payment and utilities. The 30% is a guideline often referred to by those who work in housing or banking.

How can a $225,000 townhouse be called affordable? Does a section 8-qualified apartment mean it is affordable? What about a $400,000 house?

“There’s a lot to affordable housing,” said Brent Tucker, director of housing for Affordable Housing Solutions, a non-profit organization in Sioux Falls. “Affordable to me the last 20 years I’ve been working on affordable housing, what that means when someone refers to affordable housing, that’s defined by HUD as no more than 30% of your income going toward housing costs.”

The average wage in the Sioux Falls metro area is $23.73 per hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics’ April 7 survey.

The guideline of 30% applied to $23.73 per hour would equal $1,138.8 of a monthly gross wage at 40 hours each week of $3,796.8

That amount would cover the average rent for a two bedroom unit in Sioux Falls, based on the most recent data. But the rent does not include utilities.

The most recent study from a pool of those surveyed showed the average rent for a two bedroom unit was $1,023 a month, Jill Madsen, the chairwoman of the board for the South Dakota Multi-housing Association (SDMHA), said in a March 30 KELOLAND News story The most recent survey was in January.

The average rent for a two-bedroom in January of 2021 was $821 a month. The rent was $786 in 2018, $829 in 2019 and $827 in 2020.

Although the $23.73 average hourly wage of about $45,500 per year would cover the average rental, the wage could also qualify for housing assistance to buy a house or townhouse.

Most of the programs Affordable Housing works with use federal money where the qualifying income is capped at 80% of the Sioux Falls metro median income. The median income is the middle, which means roughly 50% of area incomes are higher than the median and 50% are lower.

Tucker said the 80% level for a single household was around $46,000 as of early 2022. Tucker expected it to increase.

Based on HUD guideline listed for fiscal year 2022 as of April 20, the 80% level for a single household was $50,000. This was the income listed by the HUD Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R).

When the public considers affordable housing it may think of low income programs.

“I don’t consider $46,000 low income,” Tucker said. And he doesn’t use the phrase low income but “income eligible.”

The city of Sioux Falls listed the maximum income for a family of four for some housing programs as $66,000. The HUD site listed $72,550 as the 80% median income for a family of four.

Both figures are higher than what would qualify a family or household for extremely low or very low income (50% of median income) programs, according to HUD. A family of four with an annual income of $27,750 is an example of extremely low income, according to HUD.

The 80% median income level is considered low income by HUD.

Tucker said Affordable Housing focuses on houses that can be sold for less than $250,000 to qualified households. The sweet spot is selling them for $214,000 or $215,000.

The houses cost at least $255,000 to build but gap funding and other programs help to reduce the selling cost, Tucker said.

Workforce housing

In many cases, workforce housing program are for those who make 81% to 120% of the median income.

The term workforce housing can be controversial because people who make less than 81% of the median income in a community are working. That would include those who qualify for affordable housing programs that make 80% or less of the median income.

The U.S. Census listed the Sioux Falls area median household income as $61,738 in 2020. Using that figure, 80% would be $49,390. A household with an income at 120% of the median income of $61,738 would be about $74,000.

Thirty percent of $74,000 to be spent on housing would be $22,200 or $1,850 in rent or a house payment. That amount does not include utilities.

Tucker said housing programs for those in the 81% to 120% of the median income can be applied to housing that cost more than those in affordable programs.

But that type of housing is also in short supply.

So where is the city’s biggest need? Is it affordable housing or workforce housing?

Jeff Nelson, the chairman of the accessible housing board in Sioux Falls, said as of April 20, he believes there are 119 houses for sale in the area.

That’s about 40 more than several months ago, he said.

“It’s a very, very complex situation,” Nelson said.

But the 2021 Sioux Falls Housing Needs Assessment completed by the Augustana Research Institute said although the population of extremely low income households may not grow, especially at the pace of other income levels, from 2021 to 2026, there will be a great need for housing.

“…the existing housing gap amounts to about 4,500 units; there are an estimated 28 units affordable and available for every 100 households below 30% of the area median family income,” the Augustana study said.

In short, housing is needed at all levels of income.

But, Tucker said, with new business and industry in the city with starting pay at $18 or close to that, there are tens of thousands of people who will need what is termed as affordable housing, or those making 80% or less of the median income.

Tucker estimated there are 80,000 to 90,000 people in the Sioux Falls metro area that would qualify for affordable housing programs.

Very low income

There are section 8 housing programs available in the city.

But, as the Augustana study illustrated, the need for such rental units is greater than the availability.

The section 8 program uses a HUD formula to determine the maximum amount of rent subsidy to be paid for a renter.

the Bright Futures program is a tenant based for families who are homeless, in danger of becoming homeless or nearly homeless, according to Sioux Falls Housing.

Most of the programs on the Sioux Falls Housing website refer to applying to be on a waiting list.