SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a proposed ballot measure to repeal the state sales tax on good for human consumption (i.e. grocery food) passes, it could have unintended consequences for municipal governments.

Municipalities have the ability to tax grocery food up to 2%.

But Shawn Pritchett, the finance director in Sioux Falls, and other city officials, are concerned that if a state tax is eliminated, then municipalities would lose their ability to tax grocery food.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think the assumption is the grocery tax would go away from municipalities as well and it will have a dramatic impact on the services we provide or the infrastructure that we are able to build and rebuild,” Pritchett said.

The ballot measure may not have intended to repeal the municipal tax on groceries but if there is no authority at the state level, then there is not likely authority at the local level, Pritchett said.

David Reiss, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League, said he’s heard from municipal employees and elected officials who are concerned that the outcomes of the proposed ballot are not terribly clear. Also, another concern is the definition of food for human consumption is not clear, he said.

“The repeal of the state tax on food could create pressure on municipalities to decrease or eliminate their tax,” said Dell Rapids Mayor Tom Earley.

The South Dakota Attorney General and the Legislative Research Council have both shared opinions on the ballot measure to repeal the grocery tax. Topics addressed by the AG included a how food for human consumption is defined and information on the proposed constitutional amendments related to the ballots.

Dakotans for Health, the group organizing the repeal of the grocery tax ballot, suggested in December 2022, the constitution be amended to read: “The state may not tax anything sold for human consumption except alcoholic beverages and prepared food. Municipalities may continue to impose such taxes.”

Advocates of eliminating the grocery tax say the tax is regressive and is an unfair tax on those of lower incomes.

Inflation has made groceries more expensive and a tax cut would be welcomed by some. Although a reduction in taxes may be nice, residents need to understand the possible results, city officials said.

“The grocery store is one of the largest, if not the largest (source of sales tax revenue),” said Claire Baartman, the finance director, in Dell Rapids.

If the city loses its sales tax on grocery, “it would be a significant reduction in the city’s income,” Earley said.

“We are banking on that money…,” said Robin Bobzien, the city manager of Aberdeen. A loss of revenue could negatively impact programs and services the city provides, Bobzien said.

Earley said if there was no 2% municipal sales tax on groceries, it could mean Dell Rapids officials would need to make cuts in services.

The two main sources of revenue in any city are property taxes and sales tax revenue.

The smaller the town, the bigger the negative impact could be.

Reiss said in towns of 500 or less, a combination convenience store, gas station and grocery store, is “the primary point of retail in the municipality.” If the municipal sales tax on groceries is gone, that revenue is gone.

“For small towns, for small rural communities, it will be very devastating for them given their really less diversified sales tax structure and economies,” Pritchett said.

In Sioux Falls, sales tax from grocery stores, meat and other food stores is the sixth largest sales tax source in the city. That rank doesn’t include the tax generated from food sales at larger retailers such as Target or Walmart, Pritchett said.

“For Sioux Falls it’s probably at least $15 million of an impact for us on an annualized basis,” Pritchett said.

If that income is lost, the city would need to consider cuts or changes in services and residents would need to then adjust expectations, Pritchett said.