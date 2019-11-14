Working on Winter Wonderland

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park is starting to look festive.

City park crews are setting up lighted displays for the holidays.

The park has been getting into the Christmas spirit for the past 15 years. The same materials are used every year while also incorporating a few new pieces.

Since 2003, the City of Sioux Falls has lit Falls Park with Christmas decorations.

Flying Above Falls Park's Winter Wonderland

To date, the park has:
276 decorated trees 🎄
215 decorated light poles 📍
23 miles of string lights 🔌
300,000 LED lights used 💡

On November 22, 2019, Falls Park will light up again until January 6, 2019.

To experience the lights from above, Strawbale Winery offers twilight flights. Watch the story below for a look at last year’s display.

