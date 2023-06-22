SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Standing across the street from construction crews working on a brand new arena, Garrett Raboin can start to see what South Dakota’s first Division I hockey team will look like.

“It’s the easiest transition for myself and my family that I’ve certainly been through,” Raboin told KELOLAND News. “All I really need is for the fans to show up and come out in a big way on the Friday and Saturday nights at Midco Arena.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Announced as Augustana University’s first men’s hockey head coach in April 2022, Raboin has fully adapted to South Dakota’s hockey scene. He said between his coaching staff’s kids and his own kids, there’s nine youth hockey players involved in the Sioux Falls Flyers program.

“We’re at the rink almost every night. It’s just incredible to see how hockey is booming in South Dakota,” Raboin said. “We’ve been able to travel the state. It’s the same type of vibe in Brookings, Watertown, Aberdeen and out to Rapid City. This is something that’s growing.”



Photo from Augustana University.





Photo from Augustana University.

On Thursday, Augustana announced the Vikings first game will be played against the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, Oct. 7 in Madison, Wisconsin. Augustana has 32 games on its schedule including a home-opener against Bowling Green Oct. 14-15 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Midco Arena, originally scheduled to open in time for the 2023-24 season, will host its first game against Ferris State Jan. 26-27.

“To have a backup plan like the PREMIER Center to play a few games until we get our own barn up and running on campus is really the perfect spot,” Raboin said. “Last summer, when I arrived on campus, there was nothing across from the Elmen Center. To watch it go from that to what we have right now has been pretty exciting.”

Last year, the Vikings didn’t have any players on the roster either. Starting next week, the university plans to announce the 26-man roster. Raboin said the Vikings will have players from four different countries, five Canadian provinces and eight different states.

“It’s really a wide range of pretty diverse players,” Raboin said. “But they all believe in what we’re doing here and we’re excited to get together and go to work here very shortly.”

As far as recruitment, Raboin said there’s a lot of good hockey players and a limited number of Division I teams. He said Augustana being a brand new program has been an advantage for recruiting players.

“The transfer portal is a big part of our process,” Raboin said. “I think a lot of coaches around the country probably don’t love it, but when you’re starting a Division I program, it’s a big piece. We’re fortunate to get over half our team out of the portal.”

There’s only six Division I hockey conferences and just over 60 Division I hockey programs. Augustana was accepted as the ninth member of Central Collegiate Hockey Association in May 2022. Two schools – Minnesota State-Mankato and Bemidji State – also play in the CCHA for men’s hockey and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for other sports like Augustana.

“The CCHA had a group of people that came down to Sioux Falls and Augustana’s campus. They had to find value in us,” Raboin said. “I think they believe there was a plan in place. They think it’s going to be a hit. It just makes so much sense with the regional rivalries from the NSIC.”