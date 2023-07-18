SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you drive Western Avenue in southern Sioux Falls, you may have been impacted by road construction.

Crews officially started work on the Western Avenue bridge over Interstate 229 last week. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the $2.6 million project involves replacing the bridge end pavement, the pedestrian railing and bridge deck overlay.

You can see some photos of the work happening on Tuesday in the slideshow below.



Photo from the SDDOT.









DOT officials said there will be two-way traffic on half of the bridge during phase one and the other half during phase two. The northbound on-ramp will also be closed during reconstruction to accommodate more traffic.

The DOT said the bridge was built in 1994 and part of the reconstruction includes new approach slabs, overlay and a new pedestrian railing.

The project is expected to wrap up in Fall 2023.

The DOT also has an ongoing study on two other I-229 interchanges with Minnesota Avenue and Cliff Avenue. The timeline for those projects is still in the design and right-of-way acquisition until 2024 and 2026.

In May, a music/piano store building on East 41st Street near Interstate-229 was demolished but it was not part of the I-299 and Cliff Avenue interchange project. The city bought the property and demolished as it was part of a voluntary buyout in a floodplain.