Wood Ducks use ninth inning rally to claim 10-7 win over Gamecocks

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Wood Ducks used a four run third inning and a five run ninth inning to earn a 10-7 win over their in town rival on Friday.

The Gamecocks grabbed the first lead when Drew Maras would reach on a fielders choice. That scored one run, but an error following that brought in Tyler Renken and gave the Gamecocks a 2-0 lead after two innings.

In the third inning, the Wood Ducks would answer right back. Austin King would drive a double off the centerfield fence, scoring Blake Svoboda. That was followed by an error which scored King and tied the game at 2.

The Ducks would add two more in the inning and take a 4-2 lead.

The Gamecocks would get a run back in the home half of the third when Noah Vettrus’ infield single would score Cam Quigley. Ducks led 4-3 after 3.

The two teams would exchange runs in the fourth, making it 5-4, but that score changed in the sixth when the Gamecocks found some runs.

Broc Haldeman tied the game at 5 when his RBI single to right field scored Drew DeMers.

The Gamecocks would add another in the inning and take a 6-5 lead after the sixth inning.

In the eighth inning, the Gamecocks got another run when Kyle Bailey lined a single into centerfield, giving the Gamecocks a 7-5 lead, heading into the ninth.

In the ninth, Jake Ellens would start the inning with a double, which was followed by a single from Rob Lind.

Then came an error that allowed Drew Eldeen to reach, cutting the lead to 1.

Two batters later, Wood Ducks Kadyn Nolz would fly out to centerfield, but he hit it just far enough to score Lind from third, tying the game at 7.

That tie didn’t last long as two pitches later, Justin Sebert would hook a single into left field, scoring Eldeen from second and giving the Ducks the lead for good.

The Ducks would add two more and hold that lead in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 10-7 win over the Gamecocks.

Click the video player below to see highlights of Friday’s contest:

Click the video players below to watch the post game fireworks: