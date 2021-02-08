Wondering what days you won’t get your mail? Here are the holidays recognized by the U.S. Postal Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds is the U.S. postal service motto. However, what holidays do they take off?
Here are the 2021 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service:
January 1: New Year’s Day
January 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday
February 15: Presidents’ Day
May 31: Memorial Day
July 5 (not the 4th, due to it being a Sunday): Independence Day
September 6: Labor Day
October 11: Columbus Day
November 11: Veterans Day
November 25: Thanksgiving Day
December 25: Christmas Day