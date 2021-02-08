Wondering what days you won’t get your mail? Here are the holidays recognized by the U.S. Postal Service

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds is the U.S. postal service motto. However, what holidays do they take off?

Here are the 2021 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service:

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday

February 15: Presidents’ Day

May 31: Memorial Day

July 5 (not the 4th, due to it being a Sunday): Independence Day

September 6: Labor Day

October 11: Columbus Day

November 11: Veterans Day

November 25: Thanksgiving Day

December 25: Christmas Day