SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota ranks 25th in a WalletHub study of best states for women.

Its neighbors rank higher. Minnesota is second and Iowa is eighth, North Dakota is 22nd, and Nebraska is 24th. Wyoming is 34th. The top state is Massachusetts.

The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 25 standards of living. Those standards include median income for women, preventative health care and the female homicide rate.

South Dakota ranked 21st in economic and social well-being and 31st in women’s health care and safety.

Fewer women own businesses and vote in South Dakota than in most other states. The state ranks 51st in the number of female-owned businesses and 49th in the percentage of women who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

The National Women’s Business Council’s 2021 annual report said 32.2% is the share of women-owned businesses in South Dakota representative of all businesses.

In 2012, about 32% of all businesses in Minnesota were owned by women, according to the Minnesota Legislative Office on the Economic Status of Women.

South Dakota ties with North Dakota for first place in lowest unemployment rate for women. But, it doesn’t rank in the top five for median pay. Minnesota ranks in second place

Women still don’t earn the median rate of men in the U.S. but South Dakota’s women earn 85.1% of what men make, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Women who were full-time wage and salary workers had median usual weekly earnings of $797, or 85.1% of the $936 median usual weekly earnings of their male counterparts, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in October of 2021.

The median wage for women in Iowa in 2020 was 83.7% of what men earned, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The percentage was better in Minnesota at 85.8% of what men earned.

The percentage dropped in Nebraska from 83.6% in 2019 to 83.1%.

Nationwide, women earned $891 per week, or 82.3% of the $1,082 median for men

Uninsured women

WalletHub also used the number of uninsured women in each state to rate the state for best places for women.

(Photo: Getty Images)

In 2019, 1 in 7 women of reproductive age or 14.6% in South Dakota did not have insurance, according to the March of Dimes.

According to the National Women’s Law Center, 12.1% of women aged 19-64 in are uninsured in South Dakota.

About 4.5% of females under 65 were uninsured in Minnesota in 2019, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The percentage of uninsured women 15-44 in 2017 in Iowa was 5.5%, according to the Urban Institute. The number was 6.3% for women 19-44 in 2019, according to the United Health Foundation.

Women who didn’t vote

WalletHub cited voter participation in the 2020 presidential election as one of the factors used to determine best states for women.

Minnesota ranked second in this category. South Dakota was 49th.

Women in poverty is lower than national average

According to the Status of Women report 16.4% of women in the state aged 18 and older were in poverty in South Dakota in 2018. From 2018-2020, in the 15-44 age range, the percentage of women in poverty was 13.2%, according to the March of Dimes. That was lower than the national average.

Nationally, for families with a female householder, the poverty rate increased from 22.2% to 23.4% from 2019 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census.