Women lead in getting COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The female population of South Dakota accounts for roughly half of the population but females account for more than half of all coronavirus vaccinations in the state, according to state Department of Health data.

Females make up 56% of those who are vaccinated in South Dakota compared to 41% for men. Another 3% are unknown.

A couple of factors to consider here. Females live longer than men in South Dakota and studies show that people 65 and over have been more willing to get the vaccine and the state’s vaccination plan.

The life expectancy for a female is 81.4 years, according to a National Vital Statistics report released on March 11 by the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The life expectancy for males is 76.5 years.

The priority group for vaccinations in South Dakota was first with long-term44 care residents. Priorities have also included those 65 and over.

Individuals from age 60 to over 80 account for 134,610 of the total 252,751 people who have received a vaccination, according to the DOH.

So if 53.2% of all those vaccinated are over 60, there is a good chance the majority of them could be women, based on life expectancy and make up of the overall population.

About three-quarters of adults ages 65 and over (77%) said they had gotten a vaccine or were planning to do so, in a February study of U.S. individuals by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF)

Research studies have revealed that a college education is a factor in getting vaccinated.

People with a college degree believe there is about a 15% chance for a serious side effect from the vaccine, according to a study from USC Dornsife. That’s compared to about 33% for those without a college degree.

About two-thirds of college graduates (67%) said they had gotten a vaccine or were planning to do so, according to the KFF study.

Could the college education have an impact in South Dakota?

Of the population 25 and older, 165,080 persons have at least a bachelor’s degree, according to the 2020 American Community Survey.

According to the South Dakota Board of Regents, 70.4% of the female high school graduates attend college while 63% of the males did from 2010-2019.

In 2017, 555 more women than men received degrees from University of South Dakota, according to the university.

The state will open vaccines to all residents 16 and older on Monday, April 5. More residents will be able to get vaccinated but there are still those who have been eligible who still aren’t vaccinated.

DOH officials said in a news update on Wednesday “I think that remains an issue that we continue to watch very very closely,” DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH will continue to do outreach with folks who have been eligible and for whatever reason haven’t yet gotten the vaccine.

State epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the state’s population of individuals 16 and older is about 689,981.

Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH won’t request that vaccine distributors conduct mass clinics in order to vaccine those 16 and older.

“We anticipate seeing a lot of different kinds of opportunities for people. In some communities there will be larger community-wide events,” KMR said.

In other communities it may be registering for a shot and showing up for the appointment, she said.

The state expects to see more federal retail pharmacy distribution points, Malsam-Rysdon said.