Without a statewide mask requirement, cities, counties installing their own in 14 states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 36 of the 50 states have mandates/restrictions requiring face coverings in public as Iowa joined the list on Monday, Nov. 16.

Generally most of those apply to indoor locations but some have outdoor restrictions as well. Along with mask requirements, some states have social distancing and limits on the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings, and some have restricted hours for bars and similar.

But in the 14 states without mask mandates, there are larger counties, jurisdictions and cities with mandates.

The states without statewide mask mandates are: South Dakota, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming, according to the AARP which has tracked restrictions since early in the pandemic.

But, according to #Masksforall, in many of the states without a statewide mask mandate, counties, jurisdictions and cities with large populations in the state have mandates.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina has praised the effectiveness of mask requirements in municipal locations across the state. “South Carolina does not have a statewide mandate on masking, but cities, towns and counties are at the forefront of this massive issue, and local government masking requirements are making a real difference,” the MASC said on its website in October. “Four weeks after passing mask ordinances, those jurisdictions with a requirement showed a 46.3% decrease in total number of cases, while jurisdictions without the requirements saw an increase in cases.”

Some face covering requirements were set to expire in September and October but media reports tht several have extended those requirements.

Richland County, South Carolina, recently extended its face covering requirement, for example.

Here are examples of cities or counties that have mask requirements and other restrictions in states without statewide mask requirements as of Nov. 17.

Nebraska does not have a statewide mask mandate for public areas but Gov. Pete Ricketts did install mask requirements for hair salons, pool halls and similar as well as restrictions for distancing and crowd size at events such as weddings and in bars and restaurants.

The city of Anchorage, Alaska, has a mask mandate. On Nov. 6, the mayor expanded the mandate to state that those who cannot tolerate a face mask should wear a face shield find alternative means such as curbside pickup for food. The city also restricts the size of gatherings.

The city of Tucson, Arizona , and Pima County are two examples of municipalities with mask mandates in Arizona. Both specify wearing when continuous social distancing is not possible.

The Florida counties of Alachua, and Broward have mask requirements. In Broward County, individuals are required to wear a facial covering in public, and to wear it properly, including over the nose and mouth, according to the county website.

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The city of Atlanta, Georgia, requires masks in public locations.

In Idaho, Ada County has a mask ordinance. Boise is in Ada County.

Although the Gov. Tara Reeves removed the statewide mask requirement, she has placed counties on a restrictions list. Seven more were added earlier this month. Masks are required in the counties of Benton, Carroll and Covington and others, for example. Restrictions on the size of gatherings have also been implemented in several counties.

Jackson County, Missouri, has a mask requirement. Wyandotte County, Kansas, also has a mask requirement. The two counties also cooperated on restrictions at businesses and others earlier this month. The two counties are parts of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas.

In New Hampshire, the city of Concord, requires face coverings at retail establishments.

The city of Oklahoma City has mandate states that individuals age 11 and up are required to wear a face covering, like a mask or face shield, in indoor public spaces.

On Oct. 30, Sumner County, Tennessee extended its mask mandate until Dec. 29.

Wyoming Public Media reported on Nov. 5 that Albany County and Laramie County implemented mask mandates. Albany’s is set to expire on Nov. 30. The state had restrictions on spacing and crowd size at designated businesses that had been in place from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23.

In South Dakota, the cities of Brookings and Huron have mask requirements. Huron passed its on Nov. 16.