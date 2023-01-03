ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — For people living on the Rosebud Reservation, the last three weeks have been filled with snow. A lot of snow.

Another winter storm is sweeping through southcentral South Dakota where KELOLAND meteorologists anticipate portions of the reservation to get between 10 and 16 inches of snow through tomorrow.

“It’s still snowing here, we’re all still snowed in,” Wayne Boyd, chief of staff to President Scott Herman, told KELOLAND News Tuesday morning. “We’re getting lots of snow but not near the wind we did last time, so we’re catching up.”

Boyd said that since the last two storms, the tribe has received new equipment including payloaders and snowblowers, that are aiding in snow removal.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s a few houses that have big drifts where we can’t get propane trucks in but a lot of our equipment that we ordered finally came in the other day so that’s helping,” Boyd said.

The National Guard is no longer on the Rosebud Reservation, Boyd added. He said the soldiers that were sent to the area assisted in hauling firewood and clearing roads last week but after a few days made their way to Pine Ridge to help operations in that area.

“They brought down a big snowblower and then a couple of big loaders and it sure helped because we had a couple of our communities that had 20-foot drifts,” Boyd said of the National Guard’s assistance.

Before the storms hit three weeks ago, residents had ordered propane for their homes but the trucks delivering them were delayed due to the weather. Now, Boyd said most of the people that need propane have received it, except for the houses that are struggling to be reached due to the snow drifts.

“I mean, the area’s open but some of them still have only one lane through there and their propane trucks couldn’t get through to all of them but we’re working on those now,” Boyd said.

As the tribe enters the third week of blizzard conditions and cold temperatures, Boyd said he’s thankful for the help they’ve received from other communities and the state.

“I know early on when we were asking for help, I don’t think people took us seriously because I didn’t think they realized how bad it was. It took awhile for help to come but once it came out, I sure appreciate it,” Boyd said.

While the new equipment will help with the recent bout of storms, Boyd said they are preparing for a long few months of snow in southcentral South Dakota.

“Usually we don’t get this kind of snow until March so we only have to deal with it for a couple of weeks,” Boyd said. “But this was just early so we’ve got a few months to deal with it. It’s going to be a long winter.”