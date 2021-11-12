Winner completes undefeated season, claims 11B state championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Winner football team powered to a 40-8 win over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan in Friday’s 11B State Championship.

The Warriors have now won back-to-back 11B state championships and four of the last ten 11B titles.

Winner raced out to a 32-0 lead thanks to the touchdowns from Kaden Keiser, Aiden Barfuss and two from Joey Cole.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan would answer in the third quarter with a one yard touchdown run from quarterback Kaden Klumb. The Seahawks trailed 32-8.

But the Warriors would finish strong from there as they outscored the Seahawks 8-0 in the fourth quarter on their way to a state championship victory.

The Joe Robbie MVP went to Winner sophomore, Aiden Barfuss. He rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Kaden Keiser was named the games outstanding back as he rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Joey Cole only attempted four passes, but he was able to complete three of them for 6 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaden Klumb was 8-23 for 140 yards and an interception. He also had a touchdown.

