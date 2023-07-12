SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An early Wednesday morning thunderstorm caused some tree damage in parts of Sioux Falls.

The National Weather Service reported wind speeds as high as 72 miles per hour shortly after 4 a.m. near the airport in northern Sioux Falls. Other communities with wind speeds over 70 mph included Beresford (80 mph), Montrose (72 mph) and Yankton (71 mph).

The high wind speed caused some tree damage in central Sioux Falls. You can see some of the tree damage in the photos below.

Tree damage near 8th Street and French Avenue.

Down branch in Sioux Falls.

Branch pile in Sioux Falls.

The Great Plains Zoo said some storm damage caused the big cats to be off-exhibit and the boardwalk at the zoo would be closed for repairs.

If you want to report storm damage, send photos with a location to ushare@keloland.com.