SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As winds in Sioux Falls continue to blow, schools in the district were closed Friday.

Driving out to the west side of Sioux Falls, where George McGovern Middle School and Jefferson High are located, an increase in wind compared to areas further within the city was clear.

Snow drifting at George McGovern

Entrance to George McGovern parking lot

Blowing snow at George McGovern

Street behind Jefferson High

Speaking Friday afternoon with Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold, he said that the wind definitely played a role in cancelling school Friday, a decision he says was made at around 8:30 the evening before.

Nold says the busses had some difficulty at the end of the day on Thursday, struggling to get into some apartment complexes and streets that had drifted shut.

“The group decided last night that it may just not be a safe enough situation in anticipation of the blowing snow and the snow that was being predicted to have them go out in that process in the morning,” said Nold.



Snow piled at entrance of George McGovern

Drifting outside Jefferson High

Drift forming at George McGovern entrance

Overall, Nold attributed Friday’s closure to the wind and the additional snow that had fallen in the past several hours.

Nold said the district is taking advantage of the closure to use the opportunity to plow the empty parking lots. He says this will continue throughout the weekend.

Looking forward to the next week, Nold says that the district doesn’t anticipate precipitation to be a concern with regard to whether or not school will be in session. Instead, he said they will be keeping an eye out on temperatures and wind conditions.

“It does not appear that the snow will be a factor or rain,” Nold said. “We’re looking forward already to next week to check out some of those temperatures.”