Wilson, SDSU cruise past Nevada in Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU scored 51 points in both halves in Monday’s 102-75 win over Nevada at the 2021 Crossover Classic.

FINAL: @GoJacksMBB 102 Nevada 75 @KELOSports



SDSU hit three straight triples to surpass the 100 mark. Jackrabbits shoot 17-33 (51.5%) from beyond the arch. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 23, 2021

The Jackrabbits were nearly unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball as they shot 58.7% from the field and 51.5% from deep.

Douglas Wilson led the contest with a game high 24 points.

Despite the outcome, the game was close in the opening minutes as Nevada tied the contest at six with a Grant Sherfield jumper.

That was two and a half minutes into the game.

The Jackrabbits would absolutely dominate the next ten minutes of the game as they went on a 34-9 run, to open a 40-15 lead.

Nevada scored 12 straight points to narrow the lead to 40-27, SDSU would go on an 11-4 run to close the half and take a 51-31 lead into halftime.

Halftime: @GoJacksMBB 51 Nevada 31 @KELOSports



Nevada got it as close as 13, but the Jacks muscle it back to 20 at the break pic.twitter.com/1W8BmncOAk — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 23, 2021

The second half saw a stronger offensive half for Nevada as they would score 44 points, however they could never get the score closer than 16 points.

SDSU would continue to roll on the offensive side of the ball.

Nevada would get within 19 points at 93-74, but SDSU would finish strong in the last three minutes.

SDSU allowed just one point to Nevada in the final three minutes of the contest, while the Jacks got three pointers from Jaylon Genty, Matt Mims and David Wingett.

The Jacks rolled to a 102-75 win.

𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗡!!



South Dakota State scores a season-high 102 as it improves to 5-1 on the year!#GoJacks 🐰 pic.twitter.com/Nsqwvb1A8O — Jackrabbit Basketball (@GoJacksMBB) November 23, 2021

Wilson led all scorers with 24 points. He was one of five players to score in double figures for the Jacks.

Noah Freidel added 21, while Baylor Scheierman tallied 18 points, ten rebounds and five assists. Zeke Mayo and Charlie Easley each added ten points. Alex Arians had a game high six assists.

Nevada was led by Warren Washington who had a team high 20 points.