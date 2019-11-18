Williquors part of $696.3 million in permits this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has issued $696.3 million in building permits from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, according to the city’s building permit page on its website.

Overall, the city’s Chief Building Official Butch Warrington said the city has issued 400 more building permits so far this year than in 2018 but the total value is slightly lower than in 2018.

“I can’t say it’s a spike in one particular area,” Warrington said of the types of permits issued.

Williquors, a new liquor store in the city, has a value of $5.4 million. The store is located at 3625 W. Avera Drive. The store will be about 26,800 square feet, which is similar to the 20,500 square-foot Aldi’s store that opened last year.

“It’s certainly one of the top retail sales buildings,” Warrington said.

Other retail projects since Jan. 1 include: At Home, at 1601 W. 41st St., with a value of $2.9 million and Clean Ride Auto Spa with a value of $2.2 million.

Among some of the retail projects in 2017 included Billion Toyota with a value of $3.5 million and Tires, Tires, Tires with a value of $3 million.

Warrington described Williquors “as a big open building” in terms of evaluating it for a permit.

In comparison, evaluating a permit for an apartment complex takes more time because of the details in construction, Warrington said.

The Sioux Falls location for Williquors will be the second for the owners, said Fred Ibach, one of the investors and the general manager in Sioux Falls. The other Williquors is in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The two stores have about 60 full-time and part-time employees between them, Ibach said.

The Sioux Falls store is similar in size to the store in Bismarck, Ibach said.

“There’s less than 1,000 feet difference between them,” Ibach said.

Although the store will be large, Ibach stressed that it won’t house hundreds of cases of one beer but instead will focus on smaller quantities for variety.