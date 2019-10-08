Will your phone stop working in 2020?

Verizon, AT&T and Cricket have all released statements regarding a 2G/3G shutdown or “sunsetting” of phones. From what KELOLAND News has gathered that means phones using the 2G/3G network will no longer have service.

Cricket Wireless’ Statement

Different wireless providers have different “shutdown” dates. Some are as late as 2022, and some changes are as early as December 31, 2019.

Verizon Wireless’ Statement

These three companies have pages setup on their website for FAQ’s.

AT&T’s statement

KELOLAND has reached out to these wireless providers, the Federal Communications Commission and Public Utilities Commission. Check back here later to see what further information we can find!