SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wintery mix is creeping its way into KELOLAND Thursday afternoon, with a freezing drizzle and snow marking portions of the state throughout the evening.

Many will wake up tomorrow with sidewalks and driveways to clear, but with freezing rain on the way, you don’t need to wait till then to take action.

“Get that ice-melt down now, because it is definitely coming and you don’t want to be out there while it’s coming down doing it,” said Steve Whitman, President of Yard Smart Lawn and Snow Services, which services both commercial and residential clients.

Whitman recommends getting a layer of ice-melt down before snow begins to accumulate. “If you don’t get the ice-melt down, you’re probably not going to get your property cleared down to concrete,” he said.

With your ice-melt down, you’ll be set to sit by a window and watch the precipitation fall. Once it stops though, you’ll have another choice to make.

To scoop or to snow blow.

“At my company, we don’t bring out the snow blowers until we get over 2″ of snow,” said Whitman. In large part, this is due to the time factor needed to load and unload the machines.

The line for when to break out the snow blower depends on the business though.

Adam Benson, owner of Benson’s Lawn & Landscaping, which provides commercial snow removal, says that his crews break out the machinery for anything deeper than an inch. “But if it’s a front walk on a business or something, we’ll just get out and shovel it quick if there’s just a bit of snow.”

Of course, each of these businesses are hauling their gear around in pickups or trailers. If you’re a homeowner with a snow blower, it’s probably sitting in your garage or back shed.

“For a residential customer that’s doing their own property, they’d probably want to get that out,” Whitman said, though he noted how wet and heavy the snow is would be a factor.

“Depending on the moisture content of the snow, it can weigh more than a gallon of milk for the same amount of snow,” Whitman warned. “It gets pretty heavy.”

However, a wet snowfall may at times force you to use a shovel. “Sometimes if it’s too wet and heavy, you can’t use a snow blower,” said Benson.

If you’re able to use a snow blower on a heavier snow, Whitman recommends it. He also suggests clearing snow as it falls if the snowfall is expected to go on for some time, which can make it easier on your body.

“Especially if we get that heavier type of snow we call heart attack snow,” he said.

Whitman pointed out many people aren’t used to the type of physical labor that clearing snow can involve.

To avoid injury, Whitman also supplied suggestions. “Stretch,” he said. “Make sure you’ve got water in your system — a lot of people don’t drink enough and you can cramp up quickly. I highly recommend stretching, and at the end of your shift stretch again.”

Reading this may have you thinking of buying a snow blower if you don’t have one. Luckily, Benson and Whitman have advice here too.

“For anybody I would recommend getting a single-stage paddle blower,” said Benson. “We use them on all the trucks and it works great — they’re convenient — they don’t take up a lot of space.”

For Whitman’s part, he says to make sure you’re aware of where you’ll be using it.

“The width of your sidewalks — how much property do you have — those snow blowers can get pretty expensive, up to $3,000,” Whitman said, noting that a smaller machine may take a bit more work, but that it’ll also cost you less upfront.

Whitman also had a few final cautions for snow clearance.

“Make sure you don’t push it in front of your mailboxes, because then your mailman won’t deliver your mail, and make sure not to cover any fire hydrants,” said Whitman. “Also, you have to check your carbon monoxide exhaust coming out of your house — a lot of people have them on the sides of their homes, and ice can build up and completely block them.”