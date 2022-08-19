SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than five decades, United Childcare and Preschool has provided care for children in the Sioux Falls community.

On September 30, that care will stop and sixty children are searching for new child care and preschool options. In a news release announcing the closing, United Childcare and Preschool board president Jim Gray cited difficulties finding professional staff at a cost the organization could afford.

“The delivery of childcare services by the organization is simply not of a scope and size to be sustainable under the current nonprofit corporation model,” Gray said in a statement.

UCP’s closing comes as the child care industry is experiencing what advocates have been calling a crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic. At the state level, the Department of Social Services has provided more than 600 child care providers $32 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plant Act and held public listening sessions to decide how to spend $38 million in one-time federal funding.

At the city level, the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative has conducted studies on the shortfalls of the industry and is looking to hire a Community Initiative Coordinator to help improve access to child care and educational programming for kids of all ages.

Margaret Sumption, a consultant with Sumption & Wyland in Sioux Falls, spoke with KELOLAND News on the behalf of the UCP board of directors. A former teacher and nonprofit administrator, Sumption said a human service like child care is only as good as the people providing the care.

“It has always been hard work,” Sumption said. “Finding, securing, stabilizing and supporting those individuals who can deliver that service is very hard work. Even when the workforce is available, even when the money isn’t incredibly tight, which it is most of the time.”

Sumption stressed how difficult and challenging the decision to close UCP was, but also noted the strategy behind closing now. She said there’s a large cohort of children who are moving onto kindergarten this year and with school starting, many families are already in transition.

“Each of those children having to make these transitions are extremely painful and difficult,” Sumption said. “The stories are real. Little children’s saying, ‘But I don’t want to leave you Miss Lisa.’ Lisa being the teacher who’s been a part of her life since she was two.”

In the days since the closing announcement, Sumption said there has been an outpouring of support. She said many other child care organizations have reached out about hiring the existing staff of UCP and others have left contact information for families looking for new options.

“They know and they have an understanding of the difficulty of this decision,” Sumption said. “United Childcare and Preschool are the pointy edge of the sword. We’re kind of out there at the tip. If we don’t stop that blade from moving, we’re going to see more of this unfortunately happen.”

Seeking solutions

A child care advocate and lobbyist for the South Dakota Association for the Education of Young Children and Early Learner S.D. told KELOLAND News the only way child care providers can make a profit is by taking 3-5-year–olds only because you can have a higher ratio.

Sumption noted UCP was providing care for 2-year-olds and older. She said she remembers planning committees in the 1990s where she believed the child care industry could be solved.

“We have had the ebbs and flows since then,” Sumption said. “We need to talk about how we manage this, support this, cultivate this and be respective and responsive over time to manage the changing needs of families, the changing needs of our economy, our social structure and also government.”

She suggested people shouldn’t look at it as a problem that can be solved. Rather, Sumption described a “service delivery mechanism that has many arms and legs that connect the community.”

“That bright light of awareness in this sector needs to be left on in our community,” Sumption said. “We must count on our community to be able to absorb our inability to sustain that function.”