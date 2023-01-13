SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?

According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.

“Then it cools down to below freezing, causing it to solidify a little bit. Fog is just a very low-sitting cloud,” she said.

Chada explains how fog forms frost on trees and other structures

Chada, who grew up in Letcher, S.D., says the fog this winter has been much more frequent than she can remember in recent years.

In terms of an immediate impact on the weather, Chada says the fog itself won’t necessarily do much beyond making some surfaces slippery, “but most of the frost that’s forming just falls off everything.”

The increased moisture in the air however can have an effect, according to Chada, increasing the potential for snow and rain.

But what about that 90-day weather prediction?

“I don’t really think there’s any science to back it,” said Chada. “But you do notice it sometimes.”