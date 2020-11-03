Will South Dakota vote for a record?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the number of absentee ballots cast by South Dakota residents has reached an unprecedented high, will that translate to a record number of voters or record participation?

Participation as used in this story is the number of voters compared as a percentage to the number of registered voters, expect in 2016 when the state defines the percentage as turnout. Turnout is defined as the number of voters as compared to a percentage of the number of eligible voters. A general example of an eligible voter would be a U.S. citizen who is 18.

As of Nov. 2, South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said there were more than 205,000 absentee votes cast in the 2020 presidential election. A total of 578,656 South Dakotans were registered to vote as of Nov. 2. The state had 544,293 registered voters on Nov. 1, 2016.

But registered voters don’t always vote. In 2016, 378,995 people voted or 69.62% of all eligible voters, according to the state.

For the state to set a new participation high this year, it would go back to at least 1968 when 81% of all registered voters participated in the presidential election. A total of 281,264 voted for president, according to the SOS office. The state said that was 74% of all qualified voters.

South Dakota voters elected Democrat George McGovern to the U.S. Senate with 158,961 votes in 1968. Republican Ben Reifel was elected to U.S. House in the 1st Congressional district with 85,232 votes.

While the number of voters and registered voters has grown since 1968, the percentage of those participating has not passed that 81%.

It came close in 2004 when 78.4% of those registered to vote cast ballots. Participation was 79% in 1972 when 308,177 voted for president. But South Dakotans didn’t vote for their own in the presidential race. McGovern received 139,945 votes to 166,476 for Republican Richard Nixon.

The state reached a high of 394,930 voters in 2004. The state’s population was 773,087 in 2004. This was the same year when U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Tom Daschle lost his seat to Republican John Thune. Thune had about 50.6% of the vote to Daschle’s 49.4%.

South Dakota’s first election was in 1889 when Arthur C. Mellette was elected governor with 53,964 votes. The state’s population in 1900 was 401,570, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.