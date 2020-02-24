Will South Dakota continue to be the only state without a dyslexia bill?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — House Bill 1175 is an act to define dyslexia for the purposes of special education and related services. The bill passed in the House Education committee and will now move to the House Floor. HB 1175 passed out of committee on Friday with 13 in favor and one opposed.

Representative Nancy Rasmussen presented the bill to the committee. She says one in five students are affected by this disability.

“We have 139,442 students enrolled in Pre-K to 12th grades. One in five equates to 27,888 students in our public school system affected by dyslexia,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen also referenced a map from the International Dyslexia Association. The map shows which states have bills regarding dyslexia enacted. South Dakota is the only state without any bills signed.

HB 1175 is on the House of Representatives agenda for Monday.

