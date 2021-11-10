Will Sioux Falls street work beat the snow?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With winter weather making it’s way across KELOLAND and snow expected for in the eastern half of the state by the end of the week, many drivers in Sioux Falls may be wondering if the road construction still taking place throughout the city will be completed before the pavement is dusted with snow.

In short, the answer is no.

But this was expected, at least according to Brad Ludens, Principal Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls. “We’ve been closely monitoring the forecast,” he said. “Once we get through this week — it looks like we’ve got favorable weather conditions to get stuff wrapped up this year.”

Ludens says that ‘wrapping up’ of the projects isn’t far off. He says this week’s snow forecast shouldn’t interfere with the timeline to finish some of the most pressing projects in the city.

57th and Minnesota

“Minnesota Avenue from 57th Street south to Ralph Rogers Road, all the concrete on the street section is done. We’re working on what we call the tie-in stuff,” said Ludens. “You know, getting the connections to the parking lots and the side streets, the sidewalks and things like that all finished up.”

Ludens says that all lanes in this project should be opened up by the end of the week of November 19. The only foreseeable delay; the traffic light at Ralph Rogers Road. “The signal poles are one of those things that have been impacted by the national supply chain issues,” he said.

At this time, Ludens says there is no strict timeframe for when the traffic signal can be erected, but until that time, a temporary stop sign will fill its place.

Minnesota Avenue south of 57th Street at Ralph Rogers Road

49th and Oxbow

“49th Street between Louise Avenue and Carnegie Circle — that’s another one we’ve got all the concrete pavement done on the street,” Ludens said. “We’re actually going to be doing a traffic switch here either tomorrow or Friday to move all the traffic into the middle lanes so that we can close the outside lanes to allow the contractor to finish up some clean-up work.”

The clean-up work includes replacing sidewalks and topsoil. Ludens speculates that this project will also be completed by the end of the week of November 19.

Section of 49th Street between Louise Avenue and Carnegie Circle

26th Street off I-29

The 26th Street project is a joint project between the city and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT). “We’re diligently working on that,” said Ludens. “It’s a project that’s been going on for a good part of the summer. We expect the work to get done this year, but it’s probably going to be the week of Thanksgiving.”

The project is split between the city and the DOT due to the involvement of the interstate overpass and ramps. These, along with I-29 itself are the domain of the DOT, while the streets leading up to the bridge are handled by the city.

26th Street between I-29 and Marion Road

12th Street between I-29 and Marion Road

12th Street from Lyon Boulevard to Marion Road

12th Street is another project that the city shares with the DOT.

“Right now we’ve got one lane closed in each direction,” said Ludens. “That work should be wrapped up by the end of next week, so we’ll have all three lanes in both directions open to traffic.”

Before drivers get too excited though, Ludens points out a phase that still needs tackling. “We still have some repairs to complete in the middle lane of 12th Street in each direction, so once the contractor’s done with all the work on 26th Street — we’re hoping to move the contractor back up to 12th Street to make those repairs.”

Ludens explains that in order to safely do the work on the middle lane, 12th Street will need to be taken down to a single lane in each direction. He also cautions that this stage of the project will be weather dependent.

12th Street between I-29 and Marion Road

Two other projects expected to be completed within the next two weeks are the stretch of Marion Road between Madison and Maple Streets, and E 6th Street west of Cleveland Avenue.