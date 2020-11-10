Will Sioux Falls have a mask mandate? City council to vote on ordinance this evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An emergency ordinance that would mandate masks for all public indoor spaces where six-feet of social distancing could not be achieved has a second reading Tuesday evening at the Sioux Falls City Council Meeting.

Councilors Curt Soehl and Rick Kiley sponsored the proposal for an emergency ordinance.

The first reading of the proposal happened November 3 at the Sioux Falls City Council meeting. Around 15 members of the public voiced their thoughts on the proposal — many were against a mask mandate.

The proposal did pass seven to one to move the measure along, though some council members said then they couldn’t see themselves approving it at second reading.

If the mandate is passed, there are some exceptions. Kids younger than five, people eating or drinking while sitting down in public and for people with medical conditions, mental health conditions and disabilities would not be required to wear a mask.

But even if the mandate isn’t instilled, one city council member for Brookings believes just having a discussion about masks can positively impact the community.