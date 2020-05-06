Will local businesses be reopening Friday?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls City Council will be deciding on Thursday if businesses will be able to open on May 8, 2020. The new ordinance being looked at will allow bars to open with 50% occupancy, but they must space tables six feet apart.

Many bars and restaurants are preparing to reopen, whenever that may be. R Wine Bar is implementing single-use menus and sanitizing stations among many other precautions. CDC guidelines are also being taken into account.

Other businesses are waiting to reopen. Fernson Downtown is one of those businesses. However, the bar has continued to have to-go options during the COVID-19 pandemic. Evan Richards is the Marketing Coordinator for Fernson and says the business is continuing to work through this pandemic.

“(We) Revamped our website and allowed for people to pre-purchase six-packs or four-packs of beer and then be able to pick it up pretty easily, and away from contact from anybody else, from Fernson downtown,” Richards said.

The staff is operating out of a to-go window. Richards says they will continue their operations out of here for the time being.

“For us right now, we feel like that is the best option to keep our staff safe. We’re going to continue to operate, right now, as almost like a big stationary food truck. So, we’ll have these couple of food options and we’ll continue to do beer to go. We’re not quite ready to allow people back into our space; we’re not sure when we will be ready for that. But right now, we feel it’s best for our staff if we can keep them behind that window. We’re still excited to get people tasty beer, but, for right now, we prefer they drink it at home,” Richards said.

Fernson will be launching some new food items for people walking downtown this weekend. Richards said they’re easy to walk with, whether you want to be downtown or take them home. Fernson Downtown will have a Lion’s Paw beer-brat, a hotdog and French fries.

Other businesses are paying close attention to the decision that will be happening Thursday. The Co-Owner of the Carpenter Bar, Anne Haber, says she’s unsure if they will reopen this Friday, but if they don’t, it will be soon thereafter.

The concern is safety. Anne Haber – Carpenter Bar Co-Owner

One restaurant that has begun allowing people back into their establishment is Phillips Avenue Diner. In a Facebook post, the diner announced it would begin limited seating starting April 24.

Marya Mayne is one of the Dining Room Managers at Phillips Avenue Diner. She said that opening up their restaurant to limited seating was a fairly easy process, but it has been pretty quiet. Mayne went on to say that since there isn’t a lot of foot traffic downtown she believes that may have something to do with it. She also said if the ordinance passes the restaurant will be looking at expanding their hours and menu.

Another bar is taking the opposite approach. The Attic Bar and Grill is staying closed for the time being.

Downtown, Chelsea’s Boutique plans on reopening, but not quite yet. The boutique says it will reopen on May 21, 2020.