RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Jennie Rosenbrahn carried herself with a quiet, calm demeanor but the legacy she left on the South Dakota LGBTQ community is anything but. Jennie passed away this week and her wife, Nancy Rosenbrahn, says she’s been overwhelmed with stories from the community showing the impact Jennie had on others.

From left to right: Nancy and Jennie Rosenbrahn. Photo courtesy: Nancy Rosenbrahn

“I’m reading what people are putting up on Facebook about her and they got her, I always wondered whether they understood that quiet, you know,” Nancy told KELOLAND News. “They told me after she got paralyzed, and I’m seeing it on Facebook, that she had conversations with them, she would never tell anybody. To her, that would be bragging. You know, she just did it. Because she could, and because it was needed and she was able to.”

Jennie was born in Louisiana and moved all over the country before eventually settling in Rapid City in 1973. It was only a few months after Nancy moved to Rapid City from Milwaukee, Wisconsin but the pair wouldn’t end up meeting until more than a decade later through a friend at a party.

“She would always say, for her, it was love at first sight. I was oblivious,” Nancy laughed at the memory. “You know, I was just doing my thing and not paying any attention. So, she kept hanging in there ’til I caught on.”

Both Nancy and Jennie had two children from previous marriages and Jennie was the owner of a mobile home park in Rapid City. After meeting, Nancy began to run the park with Jennie.

“She taught all of the maintenance men how to fix the furnace, and how to do water and how to do plumbing for water heaters. She taught them all. And wherever the heck she learned that I have no idea.”

Nancy remembers the quiet, caring, honest person that her wife and partner of 38 years was, the kind of person that would give someone the shirt off her back and go to the ends of the earth for someone who needed her help. “God, she was something else.”

Nancy and Jennie were both pioneers of the LGBTQ+ movement in South Dakota with their advocacy beginning in the 70s and 80s. Nancy was the president of the Black Hills Center for Equality and Jennie led support groups for men with HIV. Together, the two of them worked to create a network to support community members with AIDS.

“We had to put people on the bus to send them to Denver, because the hospital here wouldn’t treat them, doctors couldn’t be found to treat them,” Nancy said. “So, they had to go someplace else to die. And you were the last one that said goodbye.”

The two women were pillars of the Black Hills LGBTQ community, living openly and proudly even at a time when supporting gay rights wasn’t always safe. While Nancy says she was the more outspoken one of the couple, Jennie’s observant nature was invaluable in supporting members of the LGBTQ community that looked to the pair for support.

“I’m yapping, she’s sitting there, just kind of nodding and smiling. And if I leave the room, the person, the person is drawn to talk to her. And I would just come in the room and sit down and let her do her thing. You know, she had a wisdom,” Nancy said fondly.

Fighting for marriage equality

Nancy and Jennie are most known for their lawsuit against the state of South Dakota and then-Governor Dennis Daugaard in 2014. The couple had been watching national politics for some time as states fought over whether to legalize or deny same-sex couples the right to marriage. For the two women, marriage was important because of what it would mean for end-of-life decisions.

In 2014, the couple along with the LGBTQ organizations in Rapid City hosted a rally at Main Street Square in Rapid City where the couple shared their story with the crowd.

“And the Main Street Square was packed, we had momentum, we had interest, we pushed it,” Nancy said. “Because I always felt that once you guys put something out like this, someone in Winner, okay, can look at that and say, ‘I’m not the only one.’ In South Dakota, that’s incredibly important.”

Following a public safety rally in February of 2014, the couple announced their plans to get married. That’s when David Patton, the president of the Black Hills Center for Equality, approached them with an idea that would ignite the marriage equality fight in South Dakota.

Nancy and Jennie receive their marriage license

“David calls me and he said, ‘have you ever thought about taking South Dakota to court for marriage?’ I said, why not?” Nancy recalls.

“And he goes, ‘whoa, you got to talk to Jennie.’ I say, sorry. I’ll be right back. I turned around and I said to her David wants to know if we’ll take South Dakota to court for marriage. And she goes ‘well, we’ll really be out.’ I said, Yeah, I don’t think we’ll be able to, you know, I mean, we’re gonna have to commit to it. And then she said, ‘sure, it’s the right thing to do. And in two seconds, he had his answer.”

So, the couple drove to Minneapolis to receive their marriage license and then again on April 26, 2014 to be legally married in Minnesota where then-Mayor Betsy Hodges married the two women.

One month later, Nancy, Jennie, and the other couples filed their federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of denying same-sex couples the right to marriage.

Initially, 9th Circuit Judge Karen Schreier denied the states motion to deny their marriage case which prompted the state to file an appeal. As they awaited the appeal, Nancy and Jennie were watching similar cases in Michigan, Texas and Louisiana and prepared for the possibility that their case would be taken to Washington D.C. But before their case could move forward, a decision came down in an Ohio which pushed the Obergefell decision to the Supreme Court ahead of theirs. From then, it was just waiting to hear what the court ruled.

“Everybody asked, are you afraid of people knowing that you’re gay? And I said, why? I run a mobile home park; I have to tell men what to do. They don’t like it. So why am I worried about a few protesters out in front of my house?” Nancy Rosenbrahn

On June 26, 2015, Nancy and Jennie were in Minneapolis visiting Nancy’s daughter when the Obergefell decision came down, legalizing same-sex marriage across the country.

“So, I said to Jen pack as fast as you can. And don’t forget the dog, we got to go,” Nancy recalls of that day. The pair had planned that no matter what, they would throw a party in Rapid City if same-sex marriage was legalized. So, they hopped in their car and drove the 8 hours back to Rapid City, party planning and taking calls from reporters the whole way.

“We were just all standing there. I mean, it was– it’s like we almost couldn’t believe it. We almost couldn’t believe it. But we also knew it isn’t over.”

In September of 2015, the couple renewed their vows with a ceremony at Mount Rushmore along with seven other LGBTQ couples.

“It was a message to the world that this marriage belongs to everybody,” Nancy said. “That was the best day.”

Nancy and Jennie get married in Minneapolis. Photo courtesy: Nancy Rosenbrahn

Photo courtesy: Nancy Rosenbrahn

Photo courtesy: Nancy Rosenbrahn

Photo courtesy: Nancy Rosenbrahn

Photo courtesy: Nancy Rosenbrahn

In the later years of her life, Jennie became less active due to a surgery complication that left her paralyzed and unable to walk. Nancy stayed by her side, taking care of her at home and visiting frequently at the nursing home she lived in for a while. Eventually, Jennie was brought home where she was mostly bedridden, an unwelcome change for a woman who had once been active in running her business and playing with her grandchildren.

In the final weeks of her life, Nancy, their children, and their friends were with Jennie around the clock to provide her with care and comfort. Now, Nancy is remembering the calm, dog-loving, observant woman she loved for thirty-eight years.

“She took you for who you were,” Nancy said. “She may have an opinion about it, but she didn’t necessarily need to tell anybody that.”

Now that Jennie is gone, Nancy says she’s going to take time to grieve and heal and then enter back into the activist world for causes that she and Jennie cared deeply about.

“So, with Jennie passing, my toes are going to get wet again,” Nancy said. “On two fronts, one is on domestic violence. And then the other one is LGBTQ people, you know.”

A memorial will be held for Jennie in May to allow her children, grandchildren and friends to travel to Rapid City for the service.