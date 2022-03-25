SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Office of Governor Kristi Noem issued a brief statement in response to an email sent to her from Nick Uhre, the manager of the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Lounge in Rapid City, asking her to help him by removing Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender from office.

Uhre and his mother, Connie Uhre, who owns the businesses, have faced backlash in recent days in the wake of racist social media posts threatening to ban all Native Americans from the property.

KELOLAND News obtained a copy of the wide-ranging 1,600+ word email on Friday.

In the email, sent with the subject line “Another plea to the Governor, You are my Governor ! SDCL 3-17-1,” Uhre outlines a wide-ranging number of accusations against officials including Mayor Allender and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.

Uhre claims that Allender has a personal vendetta against himself and his family “because of our outspokenness regarding the agenda of the left.” He says that in sharing his mother’s Facebook post, in which she said the hotel and bar would ban Native Americans, Allender had taken advantage of her, writing that she is 76-years-old and has “moments.”

Uhre also railed against the MacArthur Foundation and the Safety and Justice Challenge Committee, claiming that the latter is “letting criminals Out [sic] of Jail to terrorize us.” He also implies that the Rapid City Police are part of a planned social media smear campaign against him.

From here, Uhre blazes through several topics, including payroll records for police ‘agents’, the identities of persons at NDN Collective, Obama, Black Lives Matter, Communists, 19th century German philosophy, Smart Cities, Colin Kaepernick and more. He writes, “as I type this letter, we have a native American male — who somehow entered the building and is now wandering the halls. [He] scares the staff because of his alleged schizophrenia and his record of aggravated assault.”

The primary focus of the letter appeared to be Uhre’s request that Noem use state law 3-17-1 to remove Allender from office. This law provides for the ability of the Governor to remove constitutional state officers from their positions.

The mayor of Rapid City is not a South Dakota constitutional officer, which is defined by the state constitution as the attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and commissioner of school and public lands.

In response to a KELOLAND News request for comment from Governor Noem regarding the Uhre email, her communications director Ian Fury sent the following response.

The Governor’s office generally does not comment to the media on correspondence received from private citizens. The Governor is opposed to all racial discrimination – there is no room for racial discrimination in South Dakota. Due to ongoing litigation on this subject, she will not be commenting further at this time. Ian Fury

Other officials, such as Mayor Allender and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier, have made statements condemning the comments. So too has the South Dakota Democratic Party.

Noem didn’t let legal action stop her from commenting after Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a deadly crash, when she called for Ravnsborg’s resignation after he was charged in the death of 55-year old Joseph Boever. Ravnsborg’s trial did not begin until six months later.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Uhres, but has been unable to make contact.