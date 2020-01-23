Why the flu is a tricky, tricky bug

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Influenza is an ever-changing virus. It seems the symptoms differ every year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention keep track of the different types of strains of flu viruses.

According to the CDC’s page, it uses genetic characterization for the following reasons:

To determine how closely “related” or similar flu viruses are to one another genetically

To monitor how flu viruses are evolving

To identify genetic changes that affect the virus’ properties. For example, to identify the specific changes that are associated with influenza viruses spreading more easily, causing more-severe disease, or developing resistance to antiviral drugs

To assess how well an influenza flu vaccine might protect against a particular influenza virus based on its genetic similarity to the virus

To monitor for genetic changes in influenza viruses circulating in animal populations that could enable them to infect humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say of all the influenza viruses that routinely circulate and cause illness in people, influenza A viruses tend to change more rapidly. Influenza B viruses generally change more slowly in terms of their genetic and antigenic properties than influenza A viruses.

The CDC assesses flu severity by using the following data:

The percentage of visits to outpatient clinics for ILI, The rates of influenza-associated hospitalizations, and The percentage of deaths resulting from pneumonia or influenza that occurred during each season.

To hear from a specialist how the flu virus changes, check this KELOLAND.com Original later today.